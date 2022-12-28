Wake Up With This Art & Cook Espresso Machine in Your Life

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

People love themselves some coffee. It’s almost unfathomable how hard people go for their cup of joe. And not just one cup. Seems like people slam this drink down all day long in lieu of hydrating with water. If you are one of those people, then you should get the Art & Cook Espresso Machine from Macy’s in your home right now.

You should get the Art & Cook Espresso Machine in your home right now not just for the caffeine fix it provides. But because right now, with the big sale going on at Macy’s, you can get this for a big ole discount. At this price, being able to stuff extra caffeine down your gullet before heading to work is too good to pass up.

Caffeine gives us a good jolt of energy to get through our day. But why just go for the regular stuff? A lot to drink to get all that juice. With some Espresso from this machine, you can get a hyper-concentrated dose of the good stuff in no time. Just load it up with your brew of choice, flick the switch, and watch it go to work.

An added benefit to having the Art & Cook Espresso Machine in your life is that it’s super compact. It’s not gonna take up as much space as a regular coffee machine. By simply making enough to give you that shot of caffeine you need, it saves a lot of space. Which in turn makes it so much easier to clean it up and clean up the counter around it.

Honestly, even before this sale went live you would be wise in picking up the Art & Cook Espresso Machine. But with this price? You’d be foolish not to if you are a fiend for the caffeine. So head on over to Macy’s right now and pick one up right now. You can’t go wrong with this in your home.

Get It: Pick up the Art & Cook Espresso Machine ($50; was $100) at Macy’s

