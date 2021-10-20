Wally WHY200: This Superyacht Blows Conventional Designs Out of the Water

This article was produced in partnership with Wally

When it comes to pure innovation and creativity on luxury vessels, the doyen of yacht design is Luca Bassani, founder and now Chief Designer of Wally. Those iconic, flush-deck sailing yachts dating back to the early ‘90s—that was Bassani. So was the one-of-a-kind 118wallypower, a sleek, 118-foot, 16,800 hp world-record-setter for fastest yacht ever. Say no more.

Wally’s latest creation, the WHY200, may be the best example yet of Luca Bassani and Ferretti Group Engineering Department’s unique talents. The 88-foot motor yacht—which combines the comfort and space of a larger displacement vessel with the speed and performance of a semi-displacement model—is literally in its own class. Simply put, it marks an entirely new category of motor yacht that could well prove superior to anything that came before it.

“We are very proud of WHY200—a yacht that was a bit of a gamble, but today rewards us with a result that exceeds our wildest expectations,” says Stefano de Vivo, Wally’s managing director. “With its widebody design, this 200 GT yacht offers far larger volumes compared to traditional motorboats, plus a living space and stability that are definitely greater than any competitor’s. It essentially provides all the advantages of a catamaran, but has none of the limitations—namely the lack of volume linked to the main central hull and mooring problems.”

“Like all Wallys, the WHY200 is a superyacht with a ‘Wow!’ factor engraved in its DNA,” says Luca Bassani, Wally founder and chief designer, who worked alongside Ferretti Group engineers, Laurent Giles NA Ltd (naval architecture) and Studio A. Vallicelli & C (interior design) to create this floating opus.

“The new WHY200 expresses all of its innovative power through new architectural elements, which represent a break with the past and with the typical clichés of a motor yacht,” he adds.

Among the most notable (some may say controversial) features of the WHY200 is its 15-foot-tall bow, housing a huge master suite to the tune of 334 square feet. This luxury cabin, with its 270-degree view of the horizon, is exceptionally quiet thanks to the engine room’s thoughtful positioning at the opposite end of the boat. The upper deck’s futuristic glass and carbon dome is a distinctive feature reminiscent of the clean, angular look of the legendary 118wallypower.

Other features include folding beach club bulwarks, which allow ocean access on three sides while expanding to provide tons of room to kick back while at anchor. Most impressive space-wise, the WHY200 boasts two garages with a storage capacity never before seen on yachts this size—capable of accommodating everything from a 13-foot-long jet tender to wave runners, seabobs, paddleboards and all your other favorite water toys. Bellissimo!

