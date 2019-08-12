Replace Your Tired Old Air Conditioner With This Mighty Frigidaire Under $200

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





That air conditioner has been given a real workout these last few months, but summer isn’t over yet. If your air conditioner is on its last legs, or if it just isn’t as powerful as it once used to be, you need to invest in a new, better one. Nobody wants to spend any time in a room with no AC during the hottest days of the year. Of course, Walmart is one of our top spots to check for deals on a great air conditioner to last well through the dog days of summer and beyond, and we found just the one: the Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 Frigidaire Air Conditioner Mini.

The Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 Frigidaire Air Conditioner Mini is perfect for cooling a room up to 150 square feet. Set it in the window of any bedroom or living room with ease. It’s also built to run quietly. There’s no need to worry about getting to sleep with a loud, droning machine rattling around in earshot. Despite being so compact, it’s pretty powerful and runs at 5000 BTU.

This AC has over 700 reviews online that give it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. More than 93% of shoppers have given it overwhelmingly positive feedback, giving it a rating of 4 or more stars. Reviewers love how quickly it cools a room, plus how easy it is to install. More than anything, the amazing price point is a big selling point for folks. Some have even purchased more than one to cool multiple rooms.

Beat the heat and beat the prices of other retailers by taking advantage of Walmart’s sale on the Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 Frigidaire Air Conditioner Mini to $186, a strong 50% discount.

Get It: Pick up the Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 Frigidaire Air Conditioner Mini ($186; was $373) at Walmart. Out of stock? Check out other air conditioners for sale at Walmart.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.