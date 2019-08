Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 GET IT!

With up to 12 hours of battery to last through multiple workouts, and secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability, this are the only workout ‘phones you need. And at more than 60 percent off! Might as well pick up two, and save one set for a holiday gift or just as a backup.

Get It: Save $85 on Powerbeats 3 Wireless Headphones ($49; was $134) at Walmart