Dell Inspiron 15 5575 Laptop GET IT!

With a thinner, lighter design plus an array of options for a fully immersive and elevated entertainment experience, this is one of Dell’s—and Walmart’s—bestselling laptops. Watch movies, play games, make videos—it does it all. It sports an AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon RX Vega graphics, 1TB HDD, and 4 gigs of RAM.

Get It: Save $130 on the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop ($370; was $500) at Walmart