RCA 55″ 4K Ultra HDR Roku Smart LED TV GET IT!

It’s no exaggeration to say this is an incredible deal. It’s one of the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen on a TV this size—and this highly rated. And it’s an RCA! What more convincing do you need? Walmart will even let you finance it via Affirm for as low as $30/month. Don’t wait, don’t think about it. Just do it.

Get It: Save $500 on the RCA 55″ 4K Ultra HD Roku TV ($300; was $800) at Walmart