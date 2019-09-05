This 32″ TV Is On Sale for Just $87—Just In Time for Football!





If you’re dreading another whole season of watching football on that crummy television of yours, now is the time to change the game with a great TV deal. This 32-inch Sceptre HD TV is just $87 right now at Walmart! It’s got 4.5 stars on over 4,000 reviews, so you know it’s more than just a bargain—it’s a great TV.

With 720p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, you’ll get a clear high-definition picture. HDMI, USB, Component, Composite, and VGA inputs let you can plug in various streaming boxes and sticks, to access all your favorite on-demand programming. Whether you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, or whatever service you subscribe to, you can get it here. You can even hook up your laptop or tablet and use the monitor as your computing screen.

For a TV this size, $87 is a fantastic deal. It’s marked down from $180—that’s more than half off! 52 percent, to be exact.

More Than Just A Great Deal

It’s ideal for the man-cave, extra bedroom—even as a garage or workshop TV. Especially if you want to watch the games in private. If you’re a dad who constantly finds himself kicked out of your home theater, we feel your pain. This 32-inch Sceptre is the perfect back-up TV. Now you never have to miss a moment of action.

It’s also the perfect size for the kids’ room. Next time the little ones want to watch their shows, but you want to see what crazy move Patrick Mahomes is going to pull off next, stay put! Order this 32-inch Sceptre HD TV today and select next-day delivery, and come Sunday you can tell the kids they can watch whatever they want—in the other room. Or pick it up for the master bedroom, and let your partner binge-watch whatever’s trending. You’ll remain comfortable watching the NFL. And don’t forget the World Series, and what’s sure to be a riveting battle for LA dominance between the Lakers and Clippers in the NBA.

It’s also great for roommates and dorm room situations. The Sceptre is compact enough that it won’t dominate a small living space, and slim enough so it sits practically flush against the wall. So it’s perfect. If you share a room, or can’t fathom spending one more minute in the same room with your obnoxious roommate, with this television you can watch what you want, when you want, in peace and quiet.

Get It In Time for Sunday

So if you’ve been looking for a second TV, or are ready to upgrade our old set, jump on this great TV deal from Walmart today. Bargains like this don’t come along very often. You can get it delivered and have it set up in time for the first week of NFL games, or select the pick-up option, so you can simply grab it when you make your next run to your local Walmart. Either way, you’ll be very, very glad you pulled the trigger before it was too late.

Get It: Save 52 percent on the 32-inch Sceptre HD TV ($87; was $180) at Walmart

