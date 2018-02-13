Skip the overpriced prix fixe dinner in whatever noisy, overcrowded restaurant you haven’t booked a reservation in yet.

Heed lady-killer John Mayer’s advice instead and swim in a deep sea of blankets—preferably of the down variety with luxurious sheets that bring Valentine’s Day back to its essence as a global day for lovers.

Men’s Journal editors took a deep dive of their own to test the latest bedding varieties—sleeping their way through performance sheets that can handle a fair amount of heat (and sweat), luxe comforters that make your current bed-topper look paltry in comparison, and alternative-material bedding made from wool and bamboo.

Check out the sheets, duvets, and comforters that made us hit snooze again and again and again.