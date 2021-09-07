Smartwatches are a boon for fitness fanatics. With in-depth tracking features, they’re great for getting more insight into your workouts. And when equipped with GPS, or paired with a phone, they’re handy guides for navigating trails. But when you’re not breaking a sweat, they can be a little disappointing: Fitness-oriented watches don’t usually win lots of style points. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the new Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch. It combines a powerful new processor and a suite of tracking features with a sleek exterior that won’t look out of place when you leave the gym.

The Gen 6 is the first smartwatch to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear TM4100+ platform, and that technological leap gives the watch a serious edge in battery life and processing speeds. The Gen 6 can stay on for over 24 hours (depending on usage), and when plugged in, it can reach an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes. It also features several helpful battery modes, including an Extended Battery Mode that can keep the watch powered for multiple days—ideal for weekend trips that take you far from a convenient power outlet.

But battery life is only part of the story. Like any good fitness-focused smartwatch, the Gen 6 comes with a full suite of sensors. Highlights include an upgraded heart rate sensor that supports continuous heart rate tracking and a new blood oxygen sensor, as well as an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and altimeter. Bottom line: You’ll get in-depth info about your performance, all accessible on your wrist.

It’s also built to perform in everyday life, too. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and includes a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can ask questions, hear responses, and also make and receive calls (when tethered to your phone via Bluetooth). Added bonus: The watch is fully swimproof, so you can log your performance even when you jump into the pool. And if you’re worried about this watch getting eclipsed by upcoming tech, don’t be—it’s built to be compatible with the new Wear OS 3 system, which will become available in 2022. Even a year from now, you’ll still have a cutting-edge smartwatch.

The Gen 6 has style to match its performance. The 1.28-inch touchscreen display sits in a handsome 44mm stainless steel case that’s available in two colorways (polished and black), and can be paired with a huge range of strap options in varying materials. It’s style and smarts, all in one package.

[Starting at $299; fossil.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!