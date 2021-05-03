Watch of the Week: GSWH1000-1 Is the Smartest G-Shock Yet

G-Shock watches have a well-deserved reputation for toughness, but the new G-Shock GSWH1000-1 isn’t just another rugged watch: It has brains to match its brawn. Unveiled at the end of April, the GSWH1000-1 is a multi-function sport watch and the first G-Shock timepiece to be powered by Google Wear OS. With its durable construction, detailed activity tracking, and powerful new operating system, this is a true go-anywhere smartwatch.

On the outside, the watch displays the burly look typical of G-Shock’s sport watches. It features an all-black case with a subtle honeycomb texture, and the caseback is made from titanium for superb strength and corrosion resistance—essential since this part of the watch is in constant contact with your skin’s natural oils and sweat.

The metal bezel adds to the tough aesthetic and also serves as a GPS antenna, and the large buttons are another G-Shock hallmark: They’re designed to keep out water and dust (the watch is shock- and water-resistant down to 200 meters) and the blue aluminum “Start” button allows you to begin a workout with just one tap. That’ll definitely come in handy when you’re about to start a run and don’t want to waste time swiping through menus.

Tech-wise, the GSWH1000-1 is loaded. The first thing you’ll notice is the unique “dual layer” touchscreen: There’s a monochrome, always-on LCD display to show the time, date, and other basic info, but it transitions to a full-color display to show maps and sensor data. The watch comes with an optical heart rate sensor, a three axis accelerometer for detailed movement tracking, and standalone GPS, so you don’t need to bring your phone in order to map your route. It can put all those sensors to work while tracking a wide range of activities, including running, cycling, swimming, snowboarding, and even fishing. No matter what you like to do, chances are the GSWH1000-1 can give you a wealth of info on your performance.

When paired via Bluetooth to the G-Shock MOVE app, you can customize watch faces and explore measurement data in even more detail. Better yet, the inclusion of Wear OS also makes it highly functional after your workouts end: The watch can display notifications, make contactless payments, and run third-party apps, too.

Durable, powerful, and easy to live with—what more could you ask for in a smartwatch?

[$699, available mid-May; gshock.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!