For most pilot watches, inspiration comes from the air, with functionality appeasing the needs of aviators and design inspired by the aesthetics of jets and cockpits. But for the latest version of its pilot’s watch, Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen kept its eyes on the ground—or more accurately, the racetrack. Built in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, the new IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” combines high-tech materials and a powerful new movement to create a pilot watch with a unique motorsports heritage.

Design-wise, the watch incorporates automative-inspired materials and aesthetic elements that any racing fan will appreciate. One of these is titanium: The strong, lightweight metal is used to make the watch’s 43mm case (the first time IWC has used the material in one of its Pilot’s Chronograph watches). It gives the timepiece a lightweight feel and excellent scratch-resistance. In addition, the case’s matte-grey finish is a reference to the “Selenite Grey Magno” paint color found on AMG vehicles.

The dial also comes upgraded with racing tech. It’s made from carbon-fiber, a material used extensively on race cars to create aerodynamic components like spoilers. While aerodynamics aren’t all that important for a watch, carbon-fiber’s woven texture gives the dial a unique pattern, and its dark color helps the silver sub-dials—themselves inspired by the gauges on a car’s instrument panel—stand out.

There’s more to discover on the case back, too. Tinted sapphire crystal gives a view of the movement (more on that below), and it’s emblazoned with the Mercedes-AMG logo. A black calf leather strap with contrasting stitching completes the monochrome look.

The IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” also has some serious muscle under the hood. It’s powered by IWC’s in-house manufactured 69385 caliber, and it’s the first 43mm Pilot’s Chronograph to come equipped with the movement. This automatic movement features a 46-hour power reserve, and its chronograph function can track time measurements up to 12 hours (perfect for timing laps at Nürburgring). It also powers a day-date display. And since the watch is water-resistant to 6 bar (about 60 meters), it has all the convenience and toughness you’d need for day-to-day wear. (Yes, you can even wear it swimming.)

A pilot’s watch that’s built to race car standards, the AMG edition is made for performance (and eye-catching style) in any environment.

[$11,030; iwc.com]

