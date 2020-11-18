Let’s be real, 2020 has been filled with bad news. But instead of getting overwhelmed by the barrage of doomsday headlines, it’s important to seek out those nuggets of positivity. For example, did you see that flying cars are now a reality? If not, check out this recent video from a company called KleinVision.

The footage features the maiden flight from one of the company’s flying car prototypes. As you can see, the vehicle transforms from road car to flying car in less than three minutes. After a quick trip down the runaway, this four-wheeled bird was airborne and successfully completed its maiden flight. Once back on the ground, the car’s wings tucked away and the car was ready to drive away.

Just like the Jetsons predicted, a future with flying cars is almost here.

