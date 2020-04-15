The first time Dew Tour caught wind of skier Tom Wallisch was back in 2009 at Northstar at Tahoe in California. Little did we know the Pittsburgh native would go on take first place in slopestyle. Since then, Tom has stood atop podiums, filmed multiple video parts, and definitely knows a thing or two about his ski gear.

We were fortunate enough to rip some laps in epic conditions during Dew Tour Copper and catch up with Tom to get a run-down of his current kit. Get all the details in Tom Wallisch Setups video above.

Tom Wallisch Powder Day Ski Setup:

Skis: Line Sir Francis Bacon 184cm

Bindings: Marker Jester Pro

Boots: Full Tilt Wallisch Pro

Poles: Line Wallischtick Pole

Outerwear: The North Face Futurelight Collection

Gloves: The North Face

Goggles: Spy Ace

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.

