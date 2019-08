Outdoor Furniture Clearance Up to 65% Off GET IT!

Serpa 3 Piece Dining Set – Got some friends or family coming over? Why not entertain them outside using this stunning outdoor dining set. Being able to grab this set at such an amazing discount really looks too good to be true, but true it is.

Pick up the Serpa 3 Piece Dining Set ($472; was $1,720) at Wayfair.