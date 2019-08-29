Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





As much as we rely on our phones, laptops, desktops, and tablets, they’re not always the safest places for our most valuable work and information. Computers break, tablets need to be replaced, and we swap our phones roughly every year. Unless all that information is being put on a cloud, our important files can go missing as we swap or upgrade our devices.

Unless you want to tempt fate, you need a backup plan. Your best and safest bet would be investing in an external hard drive, like the WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive.

When it comes to external/portable hard drives, the WD really is the standard. We take keeping our files secure seriously, but sometimes it’s easy to forget a password or keep saving. There should be no additional work at play when it comes to extra storage. Just plug this into the wall and then connect it to the computer with the USB cable. Once it’s connected with that lightning-quick speed, get busy protecting all the essential files that live on your computer.

No matter how much storage space your computer has, it’ll never match the capability as the WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive. It’s 10TB of storage—that’s massive. Just how much storage space is that? Some Amazon shoppers even plug theirs into their PS4 to save all their game files.

Of nearly 1,400 reviews, this hard drive nets a 4.4 out of 5-star rating. Over 85 percent of shoppers gave this a rating of 4 stars or higher. Simply put, it has plenty of fans. There’s not much complexity to using the machine, but it’s as simple and fast as one can hope for.

Whether your computer is full of personal or work files, it’s best to back them up and make sure there is no worry about accidentally losing them. If there are no copies, those files will be impossible to recover. It is a hassle that just needs to be avoided. Get the biggest hard drive on the market at a deep discount on Amazon today while supplies last.

Get It: Pick up the WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive ($159; was $204) at Amazon.

