We Just Found the Perfect Travel, Gear, & EDC Companion

Are you tired of bulging pockets, and carrying things in your hands (and leaving them places)? How about wearing a jacket when you don’t need one, just to have pockets to stash to put your stuff? With all the gear guys carry around these days, it doesn’t take much to find yourself with too much stuff and nowhere to put it. SCOTTeVEST is here to save us from this all-too-common quandary.

SCOTTeVEST is a revolutionary clothing line designed for today’s man, with numerous pockets, amenities, and stashes for all the stuff that modern life requires. For the record, it also makes a wide variety of women’s apparel.

You’ve only got two hands, and with today’s trousers being cut slim, huge bulging pockets are a common (and uncomfortable) eyesore. And how many times have you found yourself standing there, wasting valuable time wondering how the heck you’re going to carry all this stuff you’ve suddenly acquired? A backpack or messenger bag is an option, but that’s just one more thing to carry. And some guys can’t, or just hate to, carry a bag. No shame in that.

Wouldn’t it be great if you had a pocket for everything? A place to stash your phone, keys, wallet, tablet, headphones, glasses, and whatever else the day throws at you? You wouldn’t have to carry a bag, your valuables and sensitive possessions would be safe and secure, and your EDCs would be within easy reach whenever you need them.

That’s SCOTTeVEST.

Scott says it’s not rocket science—but “pocket science.” Inspired by the classic fisherman’s vest, it features modern styling and technical materials to be good-looking, as well as subtle and practical. It has anywhere from 9 to 42(!) pockets and features, each designed for a specific item. Some pockets are large, others small. Some are wide, some narrow. One is RFID-protected, while another is lined with soft chamois material for glasses. There’s even an extendable keychain clip, and a clear-touch phone pocket. Now you can actuate your touchscreen without even removing the phone.

Today the SCOTTeVEST line encompasses vests, jackets, hoodies, and a full complement of women’s apparel. There are also shirts, pants, hats, dresses, and even underwear, all with intelligently engineered pockets and features that hold all your essentials and electronic devices. It’s way beyond athleisure. It’s apparel as gear, as much a part of your EDC arsenal as another man’s unwieldy messenger bag or briefcase.

We got our eye on the RFID Travel Vest ($135 at Amazon). It’s a travel-ready utility vest with 26 total pockets—14 inside and 12 out—to carry passports, phones (all sizes!), cameras, and even tablets. It also features an eyeglass chamois, a detachable key chain, and a water bottle holder. With YKK zippers for strength and durability, it’s also Teflon-treated for water/stain repellence. It’s breathable, so it’s fine for warmer climates. And it’s totally machine washable.

It gets better. The RFID Travel Vest has a sneaky interior network of hidden conduits to route your headphones around the collar—but also so you can connect wires to external batteries. Now you can keep your electronic devices at full charge while listening to music and taking/making calls, with zero hassles! And if that’s not enough, the RFID Shielding Pocket keeps your credit card and passport information secure. Protect yourself from high-tech skimmers and thieves with a specially engineered lining that blocks 13.56 MHz frequencies.

The RFID Travel Vest comes in four colors: navy, khaki, green, and black, and is available in nine sizes from Small to 3XL. There are even Tall versions.

If you’re tired of standing there, wondering what to do with all your stuff, or perhaps your wife or girlfriend is tired of carrying all your crap for you in her purse, Get the RFID Travel Vest from SCOTTeVEST. Heck, we hope we get one for Christmas.

Get It: Pick up the SCOTTeVEST Travel Vest ($135) at Amazon—and check out the full line of SCOTTeVEST Gear & Apparel for Men & Women HERE!

