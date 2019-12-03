We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

1. Mint Mattress by Tuft & Needle Get It

Best for: side sleepers and those who want a soft, plushy feel

It’s amazing how quickly the mattress-buying experience has changed. Just a few years ago it still seemed incredibly novel to buy online and watch as that compressed bed shipped to your door then expanded in front of your eyes. Fast forward to today and there are so many companies pitching the same style of product, it really comes down to the details. Here’s one that truthfully wasn’t on my radar: The Tuft & Needle Mint mattress. It’s one of the best-looking beds you’ve ever seen without its sheet on. Seriously, the dark gray knit fabric cover on the bare bed made me consider not even using sheets. But more than being thick and soft, it demonstrates just how well-made this equally well-priced foam mattress is.

Under that cover are three layers—previous iterations of the T&N had only two—with the top layer being a specially designed “adaptive” foam that provides just enough give while still remaining supportive. It’s also infused with graphite, which is designed to draw body heat away from sleepers, as well as “cooling gel beads” in the second layer, which the company claims stack and “create a unique cushioning support.” What does it all mean? Well, from my test drive of the king-sized Mint, it adds up to a mattress that’s slightly softer than most out-of-the-box brands, but extremely comfortable. And I do think it sleeps cooler than most beds I’ve tested as well. What it comes down to is that proverbial question of what kind of sleeper you are and personal preference. This style—soft but supportive—is perfect for myself, but my wife… not so much. She likes a firmer mattress, generally, and finds the Mint to be too soft. Now I’m faced with a terrible choice—and currently this mattress is winning. — Greg Emmanuel, Chief Content Officer

[From $395; tuftandneedle.com]

