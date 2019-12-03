We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

10. Layla Memory Foam Mattress Get It

Best for: indecisive sleepers

I’ve been wary of the bed-in-a-box trend and thusly have held on to my last mattress for too long. I’ve suffered the consequence of my skepticism, waking up with aches and pains. Needless to say, I’ve been looking for a mattress to alleviate my pain but also keep me cool at night. If it didn’t put a dent in my finances, all the better. Enter the Layla Memory Foam Mattress, a dual-sided bed infused with copper.

It’s cooling cover comes in a handsome hexagonal pattern: the firm side is grey/black and the soft side is white. The first night, my husband and I decided to try the firm. I sleep on my side, and this was a bit too stiff for me, lacking the softness I personally need. The second night, we flipped the bed to its softer side, and it was a dream. I hadn’t felt that energized after a good night’s sleep in years. This side has more copper-infused memory foam, so the bed hugs your body more. But don’t worry: You won’t suffer from pressure points, because this unique foam has “variable support.” The foam has a firming response to deep compression areas like hips and shoulders. Copper is also naturally antimicrobial and conductive, so the gel helps carry heat away from your body faster. I added Layla’s soft, breathable Bamboo Sheets—because why ruin a temperature-regulating mattress with heat-trapping bedding? — Jennifer Santana, Director of Photography

