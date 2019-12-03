We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

2. Aurora Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding Get It

Best for: people with back pain and hot sleepers

It’s not just the stifling feel of a super-soft memory foam I dislike. I had spine surgery as a teen and still have some bulging discs, so a squishy mattress exacerbates my low-back pain because it acts like quicksand rather than a base of support. I tend to go for a medium feel, because it’s supportive in a range of sleeping positions and contours your body without letting your hips, shoulders, and low back sink too far. But this time I opted for Brooklyn Bedding’s Aurora Hybrid in firm, because it’s marketed as best for back sleepers (which I am) and provides greater lumbar support.

Setup was a breeze. There are handles along the sides, which make hauling and moving a king-size mattress a much easier ordeal. Hot sleepers, rejoice: To keep your body temperature at the optimal 88 degrees, there are cooling gel beads in the top layer that liquefy if you get too hot, and it really does the trick. Underneath, there’s a hyper-elastic foam—a more affordable alternative to latex—that’s naturally antimicrobial and lends responsive cushioning, as well as memory foam for deeper compression. Below that, there are over 1,000 individual coils to better isolate movement transfer and provide total-body support. The edges don’t cave either, so you can utilize every square inch of the mattress.

Overall, the firm option was a bit too firm for me. But my brother, who’s 6’4″ and 200 lbs, absolutely loves it. He’s a doctor who spends long days on his feet and also suffers from bouts of back pain, and this mattress has been a godsend for him. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[From $999; brooklynbedding.com]

