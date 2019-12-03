We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

3. Hybrid Premier by Purple Get It

Best for: hot sleepers and those who want supple support

A lot of people with foam mattresses complain about the heat they hold. For me, I never get over the sinking feeling—sort of like being in your own coffin. As someone who spends most nights on my side or stomach—and is prone to tossing—moving about at night was a chore on memory foam. I need more support, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a rock-hard mattress. Wondering if I should return to the spring-coiled bed of my youth, I tried the Purple Hybrid Premier. This is a unique build in the bed-in-a-box offering: it uses a spacey-looking purple grid below the surface to cradle and support your body, a thick layer of polyurethane foam under that, then a base consisting of dozens of 7.5-inch-tall pocketed springs. I didn’t think you could shrink-wrap a coiled bed and deliver it, but here we are.

Now I’ve seen samples of this brand’s purple grid in stores, and truthfully it always looked pretty gimmicky. But after a few weeks, I found it to strike a great balance between the support of the springs and the give of the grid. That top grid also has tons of negative space, which means heat dissipates through the night and you sleep sweat-free. There’s a pleasant bounce to the bed that’s reminiscent of the one you jumped on as a kid. Of the three beds in the Purple line, this one has the thickest grid layer—at 3 inches—with the option to upgrade to 4 inches for an even deeper cradling feel. If you’re looking to upgrade from a traditional coiled spring bed, this one is worth checking out. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[From $1,599; purple.com]

