We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

4. TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt Mattress (Firm) by Tempur-Pedic Get It

As a former spring-coil sleeper, I was eager to try the latest from the company who put memory-foam mattresses on the map: Tempur-Pedic. The TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt Mattress (Firm) is made from a proprietary form of viscoelastic material that was first developed to cushion NASA astronauts in their seats.

The mattress was jarringly hard when I first sat on it—but when I got into bed at night, my body slowly settled into it. Night one, the jury was out. Night two, the jury came in, curled up, and was cradled like a five-star-hotel baby. Quite simply, this bed sleeps like a dream.

The secret lies in that slow-sink effect that comes from multiple layers of material that are sensitive to your body temperature and weight. The cells inside the foam adapt to the contours of your body, softening only where and as much as needed. While it did feel warmer within the contours, it didn’t sleep hot—likely due to its Smartclimate cooling cover (removable and washable). Because the edges don’t droop under weight, my partner and I could stretch onto every inch of it, making the mattress feel about 20 percent wider than our last one. By the end of the first week, the mattress had also broken in enough, through heat and pressure, that it provided a softer first landing, too. In this case, the jury rests. Soundly. — Amy Spencer, Contributor

[From $3,499; tempurpedic.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!