We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

5. Bear Mattress Get It

Best for: those who want an affordable memory-foam mattress

Some of the features that automatically stood out to me were the 10-year warranty, free shipping and returns, 100 night risk-free trial, and the fact the Bear Mattress is made from environmentally friendly materials. But the proof was in the test run—that first night was a game-changer.

I usually wake pretty stiff with chronic low-back pain, but I felt surprisingly mobile. Even though it’s made from memory foam, it’s on the firmer end of the spectrum, striking the perfect balance between comfort and support—regardless of your sleep position. As someone who runs hot and used to keep the air conditioning running through the winter, I’ve found I no longer need it. I would allow for a breaking-in period before you determine if this is the mattress for you—but, in my experience, I loved this mattress from day one. Pro tip: Add the Bear Pillow. I’m a slide sleeper, and this is the first pillow I haven’t had to manipulate to support my head and neck. A special layered material ensures the pillow stays cool and crisp all night, plus the outer shell is removable/washable. — Jennifer Santana, Director of Photography

[From $540; bearmattress.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!