We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

Best for: hot sleepers who like to sleep on their back and prefer a soft to medium feel

When I think about what makes a great mattress, the first thing that comes to mind isn’t its comfort level or the latest memory foam. The only thing I’m truly concerned about is my wife. You see, she’s a notorious bed-sweater. Over the years, we’ve (yes, we—this has been a joint effort) tried everything to stop or at least minimize the sweat. For example, sleeping with a towel under the sheet and sometimes, on hot, summer nights, forgoing clothes altogether—but nothing has worked. Until I brought home the Casper Wave Hybrid.

Casper’s Hybrid mattresses are designed to help you sleep cool through the night with breathable, open-cell foam, which has perforations to release heat, and airflow-friendly coils. The top cover is also infused with wool to wick excess heat and moisture. You’ll appreciate the bolstered edge support, too. It makes it easier to get in and out of bed. To be frank, it’s been a goddamn dream for us. Now, my wife sleeps soundly—and stays cool. And I sleep even better knowing I won’t accidentally roll over into a puddle of her sweat. — David Carr, Photo Editor

[From $1,345; casper.com]

