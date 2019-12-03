We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

6. Luxury Hybrid Mattress by DreamCloud Get It

Best for: side sleepers

I enlisted one of my brothers to test DreamCloud’s Luxury Hybrid Mattress to see how the medium-firm mattress would work for a side sleeper. True to its name, this bed errs on the side of ultra-plush, with a pillowy, quilted top that hugs a gel-infused memory foam. The initial feel is cushy. Your body sinks in, then settles into the contour layer. For me, it’s too soft, but my brother found it exceptionally comfortable (though he doesn’t tend to wake with any stiffness or an aching back).

A supportive layer encourages proper body alignment and ensures your hips, knees, and shoulders have enough of a foundation to alleviate pain points. My brother found himself deviating from his side-sleeping ways and comfortably waking on his back, but would want a firmer mattress in order to sleep on his stomach.

Underneath, there are pocketed innerspring coils that enhance airflow and limit motion transfer between partners, which my brother and his fiancé found to be true. Even if you and your partner sleep close together, it won’t feel like the mattress is pooling you both toward the middle. While the mattress does stay cool, he’s tempted to try sleeping on the bed without a fitted sheet since he’s essentially a human furnace. One nitpick: The edge support is poor—as it is for most foam mattresses, so you won’t be totally supported sitting on the sides or end of the bed without feeling like you’ll slide off. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

