We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

7. Alexander Signature Hybrid by Nest Bedding Get It

Best for: couples

One of the first things that attracted me to the Alexander Signature Hybrid was the internal split option. I’ve always been a fan of a more firm mattress, while my girlfriend prefers something a bit softer, so the ability to customize either side was instantly appealing. Nest offers three different “feels”: luxury firm, medium, and plush. After much debate, we decided to go with the plush/medium split.

This was our first mattress in a box (all foam), so we were curious to see how the bed would take shape. Although heavy, it was easy to unroll, set up, and the mattress unfurled without a hitch. From the onset, we could feel a major difference between the soft, plushy side and the firmer portion of the bed. I also noticed the height off the ground had increased from our previous mattress. The initial sensation was soft, like a memory foam, though my side didn’t have as much give. Even after several minutes, it still felt very cool. Nest markets this mattress as having an “always cool” feel, so it was refreshing to see that it kept to its word.

Next I wanted to check on the motion isolation, so I rolled around a good bit and asked my girlfriend to grade how much motion she felt on her side. Thankfully, it was minimal—a huge plus for her. Finally it was time to give the Nest its maiden voyage. After sleeping in it the last month, I find it’s a great mattress with a fantastic comfort-support tradeoff. And with the split option, it’s truly a mattress for everyone. — David Schlow, Creative Director

[From $899; nestbedding.com]

