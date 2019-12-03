We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

8. The Pod by Eight Sleep Get It

Best for: hot, tech-obsessed sleepers who want a smart mattress

You’ve got a smartphone, smartwatch, and maybe even enough tech to constitute a smarthome, so why not invest in a smartbed? The Pod Mattress by Eight Sleep is the mattress to pick if you want to pore over your sleep analytics. Unboxing comes in two stages: One box has the mattress and the other contains the “Hub,” an intelligent heating-and-cooling system. You zip the grid system to the mattress, then connect the hose to the water pump system (which you’ll need to refill—yes, it’s a bit high maintenance). Then you can set your desired temperature in the well-designed app on your phone (available for iOs and Android). For further insights and enhanced temperature features, you can download 8PLUS (the membership is $240/year).

The app allows you to set two zones so both you and your partner can sleep at specific temperatures. I’m generally a hot sleeper, and compared to other mattresses I’ve had, I could tell this dissipates heat very well. That said, I’ve really enjoyed ramping up the heat after a workout to ease sore muscles and minor aches, then cooling the temperature when I’m ready to sleep.

I also value the sleep metrics. Data tracking through the app has shown how much I toss and turn. It recognizes when I’m in my lightest sleep cycle, and begins to wake me up by slowly changing the temperature. The mattress is medium-firm and has great support. I mainly sleep on my back and have noticed reduced pressure on my lumbar. At times, I find myself sleeping on the edge of the bed, and the support near the sides is uncanny. I don’t sink into the mattress, so getting up and starting my day has never been easier. — Ashley Brinkley, Integrated Marketing Associate Director

[From $2,295; eightsleep.com]

