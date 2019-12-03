We Tested the Best New Mattresses You Can Buy Online

9. TEMPUR-LUXEBreeze Firm by Tempur-Pedic Get It

Best for: hot sleepers who want a firm mattress

As newlyweds, the first bed my wife and I bought was an original Tempur-Pedic. And it was a decent sleep for a few years. But memory foam’s biggest drawback—it gets too hot for a comfortable, consistent sleep—became pretty unbearable. With the new crop of bed-in-a-box brands out there, we were curious to see if the original, which still ships in a full-size box carried in by a delivery service, has evolved.

The LUXEBreeze still has a memory foam core, but its layered design has unique cooling properties so your body’s heat isn’t magnified or trapped by the foam. It claims to keep you up to 8 degrees cooler than other foam beds, and that feels true. The zip-on cover has tiny dots intended to manage the micro-climate between the mattress and your sheets, because it allows air to flow between those hundreds of tiny gaps, though we found the effect is less pronounced.

The real magic lies in the layers below. There’s a phase-change material under the cover designed to stay cool for that initial 20 minutes after you get in. Once it absorbs your body’s heat, this layer changes, softening ever so slightly, maintaining coolness. Beneath that is a foam layer designed to release heat and humidity otherwise trapped under your comforter and body all through the night.

Available in two firmness levels (soft and firm), we found it far more responsive than our older bed, adapting to your body if you switch positions at night. That said, movement transfer is isolated—so if your partner gets up or shifts positions, you won’t feel it. Little details, from the chunky, easy-to-pull grips on the zippers to the nearly absent off-gassing help give this expensive bed a premium feel that you might not get from other brands. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[From: $3,999; tempurpedic.com]

