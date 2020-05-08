We Tested the Best Wireless Earbuds You Can Buy Right Now

Truly wireless earbuds are now the standard for streaming tunes and taking calls. To navigate the plethora of options, we tested 15 sets of wireless earbuds—from brands like Apple to Master & Dynamic—to find out which pair punchy sound with killer convenience. We also broke down each buds’ specialty (think workouts and noise cancellation), so you can find your perfect match.

The Best Wireless Earbuds You Can Buy Right Now

1. Apple AirPods Pro

Best for: iPhone devotees

The Pros pair quickly with iPhones while working with Siri and iMessage. The unique vented tips relieve ear pressure for a comfy all-day fit, and mics optimize sound in real time.

[$249; apple.com]

