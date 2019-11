1. Breville Fresh & Furious Get It

Our rating: 4/5

While only 1,100 watts, the five-speed Breville aptly dishes out power. Its smoothies were velvety, and it pulsed ice into fluffy snow using a funnel-like pitcher design. The apartment-friendly 72 decibels was the quietest we tested.

[$200; breville.com]

