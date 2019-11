4. Cleanblend Blender Classic Get It

Our rating: 3/5

The 1,800-watt Cleanblend was the most powerful machine we tested, but it’s quiet—considering the three-horsepower motor. Cooks will like the control of the analog knob, but it left smoothies pulpy.

[$180; cleanblend.com]

