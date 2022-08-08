So you invested in a reliable pair of adjustable dumbbells and maybe even resistance bands for your home gym, but now you realize those can only get you so far. Weight benches let you level up your home workouts by tackling different exercises and, even more importantly, different muscle groups. Think of the possibilities: bentover rows, triceps kickbacks, bench presses. All of that’s doable; you’ve just gotta filter through weight benches to find what best suits your needs.

But, from junk benches to veritable gems, there’s no shortage of options when you type “weight benches” or “workout benches” into ye olde Google. Whatever you buy, you’ll want to be sure to scan the bench specs for how much weight they can support, cushioning, and how high off the ground they are. (If it’s too high and you lift heavy, there could be balance issues; if you’re not tall enough for certain models, benching comfortably will be a no-go.) You’ll also want to check out the reviews for user feedback—nobody wants to deal with a wobbly workout bench in the middle of the last brutal rep.

To help you sort through ‘em all, we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch. Whether you’ve got a spare basement with plenty of space and a power rack already in place or only a sliver of real estate between your bed and the radiator, here are the top picks.

The Best Weight Benches for Your Home Gym

