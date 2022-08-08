10. Tru Grit Flat Utility Bench Get It

This straightforward, non-adjustable bench from Tru Grit holds up to 880 pounds and only costs a hundred bucks. The strength comes from its tripod design, steel base, and wide-stance legs, while the non-slip foot pads offer stable traction and protection for wood floors. Once you get a good pump in, just lift the bench up on end and wheel it away to store it.

[$100; trugrit-fitness.com]

