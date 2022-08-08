11. REP AB-4100 Adjustable Weight Bench Get It

Adjustable weight benches that meet IPF (International Powerlifting Federation) standards are hard to come by, but this option from REP Fitness checks the box. With a tripod design, 700-pound weight capacity, and 21 total positions (seven back positions and three seat positions), it caters to a wide range of exercises. The closed ladder design adjusts quickly and prevents accidental pop-outs, it includes a built-in upright storage post, and various color options allow you to add personality to your home gym.

[$400; repfitness.com]

