11. REP AB-4100 Adjustable Weight BenchGet It
Adjustable weight benches that meet IPF (International Powerlifting Federation) standards are hard to come by, but this option from REP Fitness checks the box. With a tripod design, 700-pound weight capacity, and 21 total positions (seven back positions and three seat positions), it caters to a wide range of exercises. The closed ladder design adjusts quickly and prevents accidental pop-outs, it includes a built-in upright storage post, and various color options allow you to add personality to your home gym.
[$400; repfitness.com]
