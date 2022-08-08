2. NordicTrack Utility Bench Get It

Adjust this weight bench among flat, incline, or military positions to fuel some of the best shoulders, chest, lats, front delts, and triceps workouts you’ve ever had. On this model, we especially love the uber-comfy foam-padded backrest to support you during lengthy workouts. Bonus: This bench features box-stitched and sewn seats, which are much more durable than seat covers that simply get stapled on. Bonus: They make for a more gym-worthy appearance.

[$299; nordictrack.com]

