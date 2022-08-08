3. Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench Get It

If you’re starting to feel like your bedroom is a dresser, bed, and gym equipment, we dig that this weight bench can be stored vertically, decreasing the amount of space it takes up by more than half. It also offers six different adjustment angles to target various muscle groups and a 600-pound load capacity. For something that still stores vertically (50 percent reduced footprint) with fewer bells and whistles (five adjustable angles and a 550-pound weight max), check out the slightly more affordable Bowflex 4.1S Stowable Bench for $299.

[$349; bowflex.com]

