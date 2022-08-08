4. Fitness Reality 1000 Super Max Weight Bench Get It

This is a great starter bench for any home gym. With 5,627 five-star reviews on Amazon and counting, a few standout features on this workout bench are its 800-pound capacity, wide backrest, detachable leg hold-down, and the ability to adjust the backrest into 12 different positions. Worth noting: If you’re over 6’4”, this bench won’t work for you.

[$149; amazon.com]

