5. Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench FB139

An ideal combination of versatility and value, the Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench is a top choice. It accommodates full body workouts with 24 different seating positions (no decline options), while its heavy-duty steel construction can handle up to 600 pounds. The synthetic leather-padded seat and backrest are comfortable and easy to clean, while those living in tight quarters will appreciate the ability to fold it up and stow it away.

[$185; flybirdfitness.com]

