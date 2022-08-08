6. Prime Adjustable Bench Get It

If you’re serious about building a top-notch home gym, this adjustable bench from Prime should be on your shortlist. In exchange for a pretty penny, you’ll have a bench that includes three-way adjustability (incline, decline, or flat), five seat pad adjustment options, and a whopping 1000-pound weight capacity in its flat position (600 pounds when inclined). While the 10-inch-wide back pad is a bit narrow, you’ll have the option to further trick out this bench with upgrades like adjustable elbow pads for arm curls and ankle pads for decline exercises.

[$675; primefitnessusa.com]

