Gear

These 12 Weight Benches Will Perfect Your Home Gym

Rogue Fold Up Utility Bench on a grey background. weight benches
12
Rogue Fold Up Utility BenchCourtesy Image 7 / 12
by Perri O. Blumberg and Jack Haworth

7. Rogue Fold Up Utility Bench

Get It

Rogue passes the stability test with this non-adjustable bench featuring an eleven-gauge steel frame, neoprene pad, grippy rubber feet, and a wide-set design. The padded, flat surface offers home fitness enthusiasts a stable platform to confidently perform step-ups, chest presses, and more. Removable pins allow you to fold the bench for easy storage, while the wall-mounted hanger provides another low-profile storage solution—it extends only eight inches from the wall when fully stowed. 

[$295; roguefitness.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear