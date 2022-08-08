7. Rogue Fold Up Utility Bench Get It

Rogue passes the stability test with this non-adjustable bench featuring an eleven-gauge steel frame, neoprene pad, grippy rubber feet, and a wide-set design. The padded, flat surface offers home fitness enthusiasts a stable platform to confidently perform step-ups, chest presses, and more. Removable pins allow you to fold the bench for easy storage, while the wall-mounted hanger provides another low-profile storage solution—it extends only eight inches from the wall when fully stowed.

[$295; roguefitness.com]

