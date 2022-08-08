8. Escape Fitness Deck V2.0 Workout Platform Get It

Increased versatility can lead to better workouts, which is why this bench from Escape Fitness makes the cut. The Deck V2.0 offers 16 different configurations, including both incline and decline positions. Cardio athletes will love that it can be used as a step-up or plyo box when flat, while space-conscious folks will appreciate its built-in storage compartment for extra workout gear. Its lack of padding might be an issue for heavy lifters, but the rubber tread on the feet enhances traction and built-in channels create a secure hold for resistance band training.

[$161; amazon.com]

