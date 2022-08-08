9. Weider Gym Get It

The complete package for both experienced and beginner lifters, the Weider Gym includes a utility bench, Olympic-width squat rack, preacher curl pad, and weight plate storage. The bench supports up to 610 pounds and can be adjusted to incline, decline, or flat positions to accommodate nearly any workout. The addition of the independent squat rack sets this apart from others—it allows users to expand their home workout into a more traditional gym routine including deadlifts, squats, and more (Olympic bar and weight plates sold separately).

[$269; amazon.com]

