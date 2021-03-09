Weighted Blankets Can Improve Insomnia by 50 Percent. These Are the Best to Buy

Restful sleep sounds like an oxymoron these days, but before you pop an Ambien, consider a more natural approach. Weighted blankets, which have been growing in popularity, can significantly improve your odds of a good night’s rest, according to a recent study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

Researchers found people with clinical insomnia who hit the sack using a weighted blanket with about 17 pounds of metal chain inside were 26 times more likely to see a 50 percent or more decrease in insomnia symptoms, compared to those with lighter-weight blankets. What’s more, the time it took them to fall asleep dropped from 70 minutes to just a half-hour.

Why it works: Weighted blankets act like acupressure to stimulate various points on the body that induce relaxation, says study co-author Mats Adler, M.D., at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. While the area of research is still relatively new, there’s little downside in trying this trend if sleep is proving elusive. (Top tip: Choose a weight roughly 10 percent of your own body weight.)

A few to consider: SensaCalm ($230; sensacalm.com) is made from hypoallergenic materials and is weighted with non-toxic glass beads.

Gravity Blanket ($189; gravityblankets.com) comes in a single or double size to share with your mate. The plush duvet cover is removable for easy washing. BlanQuil Chill Cooling Weighted Blanket ($299; myblanquil.com) does double duty by keeping you cool while weighing you down.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!