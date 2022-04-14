Deadlift: Lifting Large Ground Lock Deadlift Slippers GET IT!

Look, we know Arnold Schwarznegger loved to deadlift barefoot. But you’re not Arnold—and if you are, hi Arnold, thanks for reading—and doing anything barefoot in the gym is a good way to pick up all kinds of nasty gunk. So if you want a truly minimalist (and cheap!) foot covering for deadlifting, pick up a pair of deadlifting slippers, which are built with a hard rubber bottom, terry cloth top, and not much else.

“These slippers reduce your range of motion as much as possible,” Collins says. They’re also popular among deadlifters with relatively small feet, since slippers maximize their foot’s contact area with the ground.

Get It: Pick up the LiftingLarge Ground Lock Deadlift Slippers ($34) at Amazon

