Olympic Lifts: Adidas Adipower GET IT!

The unquestioned rival to the Romaleos, the Adidas Adipowers offer the same heel drop (19mm) and a similar trussed plastic heel. But whereas the Romaleos 3 are renowned for feeling chunky and solid, the Adipower is slightly narrower, more flexible, and made with more breathable material, making them ideal for lifters who prize a shoe that feels snug or those with smaller feet.

Get It: Pick up the Adidas Adipower ($200) at Amazon

