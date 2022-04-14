Olympic Lifts: Adidas AdipowerGET IT!
The unquestioned rival to the Romaleos, the Adidas Adipowers offer the same heel drop (19mm) and a similar trussed plastic heel. But whereas the Romaleos 3 are renowned for feeling chunky and solid, the Adipower is slightly narrower, more flexible, and made with more breathable material, making them ideal for lifters who prize a shoe that feels snug or those with smaller feet.
Get It: Pick up the Adidas Adipower ($200) at Amazon
