Olympic Lifts: Nike Romaleos 3

The Nike Romaleos debuted as the official weightlifting shoe of the vaunted Chinese Olympic weightlifting team. The new iteration, the Romaleos 3, has earned a major following as one of the premier Olympic lifting shoes on the market. With a rigid, plastic 19mm heel supported by a “Power Bridge” truss that cups the lifter’s foot, the Romaleos 3 are known for feeling roomier and more stable than other Olympic shoes. It’s a popular (albeit pricey) pick for the Olympic lifter with slightly wider feet who prizes a solid base on the platform and lots of colorway options. (Fun fact: “Romaleos” is Greek (often written ρωμαλέος) for “robust” or “brawny.”)

