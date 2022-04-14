Gear

Best Weightlifting Shoes: From Beginner Squats to Olympic Powerlifts

One of the top weightlifting shoes in the market is the “Olympic lifts: VS Athletics Weightlifting Shoe” with their big, heavy-duty rubber sole designed for Olympic lifting.
Olympic Lifts: VS Athletics Weightlifting Shoe

VS Athletics may not have the name recognition of some other sports brands, but its weightlifting shoes are among the best models around, with simple leather uppers, two hook-and-loop straps, and a big, heavy-duty rubber sole designed for Olympic lifting. And while they’re pretty plain-looking, at nearly $100 less than some of the competing models, they’re a smart buy for the weightlifter on a budget.

Get It: Pick up the VS Athletics Weightlifting Shoe ($100) at Amazon

