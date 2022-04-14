Olympic Lifts: VS Athletics Weightlifting Shoe GET IT!

VS Athletics may not have the name recognition of some other sports brands, but its weightlifting shoes are among the best models around, with simple leather uppers, two hook-and-loop straps, and a big, heavy-duty rubber sole designed for Olympic lifting. And while they’re pretty plain-looking, at nearly $100 less than some of the competing models, they’re a smart buy for the weightlifter on a budget.

Get It: Pick up the VS Athletics Weightlifting Shoe ($100) at Amazon

