Powerlifts: Adidas Powerlift 4 GET IT!

As their name implies, the new Powerlifts are designed with powerlifters in mind. The sole is both extra wide and solid, offering plenty of stability for big squats and benches. “The heel isn’t as high as the Olympic lifting shoes”—15mm, compared with the 19mm heels of most Olympic shoes—“so you’re able to better leverage your hamstrings on powerlifting-style low-bar back squats,” says Collins.

Get It: Pick up the adidas Powerlift 4 ($100) at Amazon

