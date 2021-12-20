Welcome Your Guests With a Bedroom Adorned With The Serta Classic™ Bedding Bundle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are quickly approaching and that means it’s time to get the guest room set up. Put that bed together with the best bedding around so your family can rest in comfort when they’re away from home. And you can hardly find a better set of bedding materials than the ones found in this Serta Classic™ Bedding Bundle.

As usual, Serta has come through in the clutch with bedding items that’ll make nighttime the best time. Not just with a mattress this time, but with the bedding essentials you need conveniently packed in one box — comfort that is hard to beat.

When it comes to shopping for the Serta Classic™ Bedding Bundle, the only thing you need to decide is what size bed you’re dressing because you get two different options with slightly different contents for each choice.

The Twin/Twin XL Bundle comes with a down alternative pillow as well as a 300 thread count sheet set (that includes a pillowcase, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet) and a mattress protector. With the Full/Queen/King/Cali King option, you get all of that with an additional pillow and pillowcase.

Now, that’s all great. But it’ll be even better when your guests feel how comfortable this curated assortment really is.

Everyone is different and it’s usually hard to find a pillow that’ll work for all sleeper types but you’ll get pretty close with this down alternative pillow which maintains it’s fluffiness while continuing to keep you supported.

All of that is even more true when you get to wrap that pillow up in a soft and lightweight pillowcase that will make the bed even more comfortable than before. Bonus: it’s moisture-wicking so anyone can have a sweat-free night when it’s time to drift off to dreamland.

All that leaves us with when it comes to the Serta Classic™ Bedding Bundle is the mattress protector. A mattress protector that has a cool-to-the-touch knit fabric design that also helps to keep the night cool and relaxed. Thanks to the mattress barrier, you can also rest assured you’re guests are lying on a clean mattress, no matter how many visitors you had before them.

Before the family gets here and takes over the house, consider the Serta Classic™ Bedding Bundle. It’s the kind of sleek and simple set of bedding that makes every bedroom more comfortable. You might even find yourself trying to catch a nap in the guest room this holiday season.

Get It: Pick up the Serta Classic™ Bedding Bundle (starting at $299) at Serta

