Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

30 Lb Adjustable Weighted Vest GET IT!

With this adjustable vest from Titan Fitness in someone’s life, they will see much better gains when they work out. With this highly durable vest on, that added weight will add more resistance to the workout. Which in turn means they have to work harder to get the workout done. By doing that, better gains. Can’t go wrong with that.

See It! Get the 30 Lb Adjustable Weighted Vest ($50; was $95) at Titan Fitness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!