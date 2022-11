ColdGear® Fitted Mock GET IT!

Someone can keep working out in the cold weather if they got this shirt in their life. This is made with the wonderful ColdGear tech from UA that is kind of a miracle at how effective it is at keeping the cold at bay.

See It! Get the ColdGear® Fitted Mock ($55) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!